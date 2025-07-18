PepsiCo Surges 6x Its Daily Standard Deviation, Contrarian Play In Full Effect
Summary
- PepsiCo's Q2 earnings and a 7% post-earnings surge signal the potential beginning of a turnaround, validating my contrarian bullish stance on consumer staples.
- Strong pricing power, moderating volume declines, and easing FX headwinds support growth, though inorganic growth risks became visible through recent impairments.
- The lower end of PepsiCo's long-term growth algorithm is in sight and expected to be reached within the next few quarters.
- Debt levels remain manageable but warrant monitoring alongside stagnant free cash flow. Technology investments should drive efficiency gains, and if necessary, Capex reduction could increase cash conversion.
- Valuation remains fair even after the single-day rally, with real wage growth underpinning volume stabilization. I therefore reiterate my contrarian buy stance.
