CHY: Not The Ideal Time For This Convertible Fund

Cain Lee
6.3K Followers

Summary

  • CHY offers an attractive 11% yield and monthly distributions, but recent performance has suffered due to high interest rates and inconsistent earnings.
  • The fund's heavy use of leverage and significant exposure to below-investment-grade and unrated debt heighten risk, especially if rates remain elevated.
  • CHY trades at a small premium to NAV, but its price has declined and capital appreciation potential is limited; total returns rely mainly on distributions.
  • I see potential for CHY if interest rates fall, but risk of a dividend cut and further price weakness persists if rates stay high or defaults rise.

Breaking the bank

PM Images

Overview

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns through its portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds. Income funds like CHY can be

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.3K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I created a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News