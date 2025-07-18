Roper Technologies: I'm Still Bullish On This Software Conglomerate

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Roper remains a buy due to its diversified software portfolio, resilient organic growth, and proven M&A-driven value creation model.
  • AI disruption poses risks but also creates acquisition opportunities as software valuations potentially decline.
  • Recent results show strong organic growth, robust cash flow, and high recurring revenue, supporting continued business momentum despite industry headwinds.
  • Roper isn't a deep value by any means, but the price is reasonable compared to other technology firms today.

Engineers work with CAD design imagery in racing car factory

Monty Rakusen

I last covered Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) here at Seeking Alpha three years ago.

At the time, I argued that the stock was a buy as it offered investors diversified exposure to a bunch of niche commercial and

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.93K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

