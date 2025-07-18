With stock markets at or near all-time highs, mostly driven by technology companies in the SP500 index, investors may be about to rotate into value stocks with yields to wait out a coming bear market. Of course, there
Dividend Bliss: 4 Diversified Routes To A 5.4% Yielding Market Underperformance
Summary
- With markets at highs, I see potential for a rotation into value and high-yield dividend stocks as investors seek safety.
- I highlight four dividend stocks I’d hold for ten years purely for their yield, if needed, not for share price appreciation.
- The stocks are diversified across four industries and yield a combined 5.4%, with an extremely strong likelihood of small and continued dividend increases over the next decade.
- These stocks suit investors prioritizing steady income over market-beating returns, especially retirees or those seeking SWAN investments.
