Income producing ETFs that can yield close to 10% or beyond have become increasingly popular over the past year or so. The amount of capital pouring in is staggering, and it seems like more investment houses from JPMorgan Asset Management to
QQQI Has Become A Quintessential Income Fund That Can Recover From Sharp Downturns
Summary
- QQQI stands out among high-yield ETFs by delivering both strong income and capital appreciation, outperforming peers like JEPQ and QYLD in recent volatile markets.
- The fund's unique call spread strategy allows for recurring double-digit yields while maintaining upside potential, unlike traditional covered call ETFs that cap gains.
- NEOS NASDAQ-100 High Income ETF's portfolio is heavily weighted toward high-growth big-tech names, positioning it to benefit from expected earnings growth and a continued bull market.
- With the Fed likely to keep rates steady and potential rate cuts ahead, I expect QQQI to sustain double-digit yields and modest capital appreciation going forward.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQI, JEPQ, QYLD, NVDA, AMZN, AAPL, META, GOOGL, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.