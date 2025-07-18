Palantir (PLTR) is up by around 40% since my late April thesis. In my previous thesis, I acknowledged Palantir's apparent strong sides, like the AI exposure and strong cross-selling capacity. Nevertheless, I gave the stock a sell rating because
Palantir: Greed Eclipses Value Investing
Summary
- Current market sentiment is nearing 'Extreme Greed,' increasing the risk of a sharp correction, especially for high-beta stocks like Palantir.
- Despite rapid revenue and EPS growth, PLTR's valuation remains unjustifiable, with forward P/E ratios far above even top tech peers.
- Upcoming earnings could be a bearish catalyst, as recent results were not as impressive and revenue growth is expected to decelerate.
- Since there are indications that value investing is still alive in 2025, Palantir's current sky-high valuation presents a golden selling opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.