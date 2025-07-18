After riding the SPAC wave into the public markets in late 2021, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) quickly became a poster child for the fintech hype cycle, elevated by early enthusiasm, then hammered back to earth by rising rates, regulatory uncertainty, and growing skepticism
Why We See 100%+ Upside In SoFi Over The Next 3 Years
Summary
- SoFi Technologies sports strong growth, great unit economics, and a robust consumer brand.
- As the neobank continues to grow and scale, we see operating margins expanding rapidly to 20%+. That could send FY '27 earnings to $1 billion.
- Assuming a stable multiple, this implies a double (or more!) in the underlying stock.
- We rate SOFI a 'strong buy' as a result.
