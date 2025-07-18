Wedgewood Partners: Q2 2025 Top Performers And Detractors

Wedgewood Partners
80 Followers

Summary

  • Top performance contributors for the first quarter include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Booking Holdings and Alphabet.
  • Top performance detractors for the fourth quarter include UnitedHealth, Copart, Apple, Tractor Supply Company and O’Reilly Automotive.
  • Meta Platforms was once again a leading contributor to performance for the quarter – and our best portfolio performer since the panic-selling lows in the stock back in September of 2022.

MUTUAL FUNDS business stock profit growth investment money income mutual banking asset economy interest mutual fund coins money saving

juststock

The following segment was excerpted from the Wedgewood Partners Q2 2025 Client Letter

Q2 Top Contributors

Avg. Wgt.

Contribution to Return

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

8.40

2.88

Meta Platforms (META)

8.24

2.31

Microsoft (MSFT)

6.43

This article was written by

Wedgewood Partners
80 Followers
Wedgewood Partners are a privately held and employee-owned with staff tenure that dates to the firm’s founding. Wedgewood Partners' enjoy a culture of compliance that’s demonstrated through dedicated customer service, a strict code of ethics, and operational efficiency with detailed policies and procedures. Wedgewood Partners' prudent approach to managing investments is based on a fiduciary relationship with each of its clients to act as a trusted investment advisor, generally considered the highest legal duty one party can have to another. As a SEC Registered Investment Advisor, Wedgewood Partners has a legal and moral obligation to always act in its clients’ best interests—a responsibility it takes seriously. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Wedgewood Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Wedgewood Partners’ official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM--
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
BKNG--
Booking Holdings Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News