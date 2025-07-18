Wedgewood Partners: Q2 2025 Top Performers And Detractors

Wedgewood Partners are a privately held and employee-owned with staff tenure that dates to the firm’s founding. Wedgewood Partners' enjoy a culture of compliance that’s demonstrated through dedicated customer service, a strict code of ethics, and operational efficiency with detailed policies and procedures. Wedgewood Partners' prudent approach to managing investments is based on a fiduciary relationship with each of its clients to act as a trusted investment advisor, generally considered the highest legal duty one party can have to another. As a SEC Registered Investment Advisor, Wedgewood Partners has a legal and moral obligation to always act in its clients’ best interests—a responsibility it takes seriously. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Wedgewood Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Wedgewood Partners’ official channels.