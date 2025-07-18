It Often Rhymes

Olena_T

After plunging almost 19% from its late February peak to the April 8 closing trough, the stock market staged a quick rebound in the second quarter of 2025. The S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) came roaring back to hit a new all-time high over the course of 89 trading days, marking the fastest time to a new high after a drop of at least 15%. The market making a new all-time high should not be news, especially with the US money supply (M2) hitting all-time highs, but two developments were especially noteworthy – namely, the abysmal performance of the United States dollar(DXY), along with the relative performance of large cap growth names hitting a new all-time versus their small-cap value-oriented brethren, a dynamic we do not expect to last into perpetuity.

The US dollar began 2025 with six consecutive monthly declines, slashing its value by 10.7%, indicating the worst start to a year for the greenback since 1973 shortly after floating at the end of the Bretton Woods era, a roughly three-decade period of the US dollar being pegged to gold. Concerns around inflation caused by deficits, money printing and economic isolationism have helped gold, or “legacy Bitcoin” as we call it, double off its multi-year low in the fall of 2022 (Bitcoin is up nearly 6x over the same period). The weak dollar has helped the performance of both hard assets as well as emerging markets.

One group that has historically benefitted from such a dynamic is smaller capitalization stocks with lower multiples. This has not happened in 2025, as the Russell 2000 small-cap value index (RUJ) closed the quarter down 3.16% year-to-date, while the Russell 1000 large-cap growth index (RLG) is up 6.08% since the start of the year. The stark performance discrepancy has persisted for the better part of nearly two decades since the global financial crisis, and not undeservedly. So-called “value” securities often trade at low multiples not because they are mispriced, but because they are bad businesses; indeed, the best-performing assets of all time rarely looked like a value to the near-sighted.

However, there are fair prices for great businesses and bad ones. The aforementioned large-cap growth index’s trailing EV/EBITDA multiple is approaching 21x, meaning that the pre-tax cash flow yield at these prices provides little, if any, premium over the 10-year government bond, whose nominal annualized return is guaranteed to those who hold until maturity. The last time large-cap growth provided no marginal trailing cash flow yield above the 10-year was in 2000, just prior to the bursting of the tech bubble, which coincided with the start of a seven-year period1 over which small-cap value trounced large-cap growth and the market as a whole, while the US dollar lost 40% of its value.

Of course, stretched absolute and relative multiples in no way guarantee that smaller-capitalization or lower-multiple stocks will outperform. High multiples can get higher, low multiples can go lower, and fundamental surprises will occur. But we believe the probabilities favor smaller capitalization stocks with low embedded expectations playing a little catch up to their higher-valued peers with lofty investor expectations. There are limits to the economic contributions from companies that need little labor to grow, and the required surprises to justify multiple growth beyond these levels has not occurred in the past. Consider that large-cap growth is approaching its prior peak valuation as the group’s capital intensity surges; meanwhile, small-cap value trading at reasonable multiples would benefit meaningfully from positive economic growth surprises. Add in a cherrypicked dove to head the Fed along with some animal spirits, and you might have an explosive recipe for small-cap value outperformance.

As the largest investors in our strategies, we appreciate your partnership and welcome any questions or comments.

