The Davenport Funds Q2 2025 Stock Market Update

Davenport Asset Management
7 Followers

Summary

  • Equities staged a powerful Q2 rebound despite early fears from tariffs and Middle East tension, with the S&P 500 rising 24% from April lows.
  • Corporate earnings remain resilient while AI-led tech gains and falling inflation set the stage for potential Fed rate cuts later this year.
  • The “Big Beautiful Bill” promises fiscal stimulus through lower taxes, manufacturing incentives, and a broadened policy backdrop for domestic growth.
  • Some cyclical and consumer stocks still trade at depressed valuations, giving Davenport room to lean into selective value opportunities.

Business advisors using digital gadget to tracking financial goals with artificial intelligence and chatbot to track financial goals and investment performance. Suitable for themes of personal finance and financial planning 2025

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Market Returns (%)

Q2 2025

YTD

U.S. Large Caps

10.94

6.20

U.S. Mid Caps

8.53

4.84

U.S. Small Caps

8.50

International Developed Markets

11.78

19.45

Emerging Markets

11.99

15.27

This article was written by

Davenport Asset Management
7 Followers
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About DAVPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DAVPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DVIPX
--
DAVPX
--
DEOPX
--
DSCPX
--
DBALX
--
DBUYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News