|
Market Returns (%)
|
Q2 2025
|
YTD
|
U.S. Large Caps
|
10.94
|
6.20
|
U.S. Mid Caps
|
8.53
|
4.84
|
U.S. Small Caps
|
8.50
|
International Developed Markets
|
11.78
|
19.45
|
Emerging Markets
|
11.99
|
15.27
The Davenport Funds Q2 2025 Stock Market Update
Summary
- Equities staged a powerful Q2 rebound despite early fears from tariffs and Middle East tension, with the S&P 500 rising 24% from April lows.
- Corporate earnings remain resilient while AI-led tech gains and falling inflation set the stage for potential Fed rate cuts later this year.
- The “Big Beautiful Bill” promises fiscal stimulus through lower taxes, manufacturing incentives, and a broadened policy backdrop for domestic growth.
- Some cyclical and consumer stocks still trade at depressed valuations, giving Davenport room to lean into selective value opportunities.
