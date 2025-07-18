India Gold Market Update: Investment Upheld Amid Seasonal Lull

World Gold Council
850 Followers

Summary

  • Gold prices lost momentum toward the end of June, closing the month with modest gains of 0.3% at US$3,287/oz.
  • Jewellery demand succumbed to seasonal weakness in June and early July, following the conclusion of the wedding season.
  • Indian gold ETFs saw a significant surge in inflows during June, outpacing peers across Asia and likely driven by elevated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which reinforced gold’s traditional resilient and strategic asset attributes.

Gold Bars & Sitting on Financial Chart Background

spawns

Highlights

  • Gold extends gains in July, remains top performer with y-t-d gains of 28%1
  • Seasonal weakness weighs on jewellery sales; investment buying gains ground
  • Listed jewellers post double-digit revenue growth in April-June quarter despite flat or lower volumes

This article was written by

World Gold Council
850 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News