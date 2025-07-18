|
Bloomberg Market Returns (%)
|
Q2 2025
|
2025
|
U.S. Govt/Credit Intermediate
|
1.67
|
4.13
|
U.S. Govt/Credit 1-3 Year
|
1 2 7
|
292
|
U.S. Govt/Credit 1-5 Year
|
1.50
|
3.56
|
Municipal 1-10 Year Blend 1-12 Year
|
1 N
The Davenport Funds Q2 2025 Fixed Income Market Update
Summary
- Davenport’s fixed income team delivered strong Q2 results despite rising geopolitical tension and interest rate volatility.
- Bond investors captured yields near 5% in high-quality corporates, while Treasury and credit total returns hovered around 4%.
- Intraday rate swings and policy uncertainty made short-term forecasting impractical, but long-term rates may rise under fiscal pressures.
- Yield without compromising principal remains the firm’s top priority as cracks emerge beneath the “Goldilocks” economic surface.
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.