The Davenport Core Leaders Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Davenport’s Core Leaders Fund outperformed its benchmark in Q2, powered by active sector allocation and disciplined stock selection.
- Nvidia led gains on AI chip demand, while new exposure to Quanta Services reflects confidence in infrastructure tailwinds.
- Additions to UnitedHealth and Analog Devices signal conviction in long-term upside despite near-term earnings volatility.
- With markets rebounding, Davenport continues to focus on high quality growth names and active risk management.
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm.
