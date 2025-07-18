CLOs: Positioning For Resilience Into The Second Half Of The Year

Summary

  • CLO spreads widened early in the quarter after “Liberation Day” but ended the quarter tighter than where they started.
  • June proved to be a strong month for risk assets. CLOs benefited from a broader market rally and generated positive returns across the capital stack.
  • The borrowing rate for leveraged loan companies remains high following rate increases from central banks in 2022 and 2023.
  • On the policy front, the post-April 9th trend has continued into June with a large majority of administration policy announcements viewed favorably from a macro perspective, and the recession fears of early April continue to fade.

Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

CLO spreads tightened in Q2 after early volatility, fueling a broad rally. With tight valuations and trade uncertainty, we favor higher-quality tranches and yield-driven strategies going forward.

CLO spreads widened early in the quarter after “Liberation Day” but ended

