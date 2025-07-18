Abbott Laboratories: What's Behind The Q2 Earnings Slump?

Jul. 18, 2025 8:51 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock, , ,
The Alpha Sieve
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • ABT, which had been outperforming the healthcare cohort from the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 itself all through this year, has slumped dramatically following yesterday's Q2 earnings.
  • While Q2 sales beat expectations, with YoY growth rising to its highest point in 3 years, earnings merely met estimates, disappointing given the company's history of bottom-line beats averaging 9%.
  • ABT's second-largest division, diagnostics, continues to be a hindrance, while the FY group operating margin guidance was cut, despite the company facilitating 100bps of improvements in Q2.
  • ABT's forward earnings growth of 10% lags the industry average of 13.5%, while its dividend yield of sub-2% is only on par with the industry.
  • The stock has now dropped below its 200DMA for the first time since August 2024, while it still looks quite elevated versus other options from the healthcare and dividend aristocrats universe.

Abbott Nutrition corporate office in Columbus, Ohio, USA.

JHVEPhoto

ABT Stock Hits A Wall

From the start of the year, until yesterday, the stock of the Illinois-based healthcare giant - Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), had been on a fine run, moving in contrast to its peers from the

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.52K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News