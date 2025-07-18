The latest earnings report out of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has created surprisingly mixed feelings among analysts, despite a boost to full-year revenue and profit projections and beats on the top and bottom line.
Netflix Stock: Q2 Earnings Were Much Better Than The Market Thinks
Summary
- Netflix, Inc.'s latest quarter impressed me, with strong revenue growth in UCAN and growth that went far beyond just currency tailwinds.
- Subscriber growth and retention remain robust, even after price hikes, and with paid sharing and advertising still evolving.
- I'm cautious about Netflix's push into advertising and sports, fearing these could undermine its core value proposition.
- Comcast's announcements on the same day illustrate just how quickly a sports-ads strategy can spiral when costs are not managed appropriately.
- Despite a strong quarter, I maintain a Hold rating on NFLX stock due to concerns about the sustainability of the new strategic direction.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.