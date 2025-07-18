According to a recent report, two new AI-powered browsers are about to hit the market, one from OpenAI and the other from Perplexity. The news attracted a lot of attention and speculation. While there’s not much information about the browsers
Alphabet: This 'Threat' Could Actually Be A Blessing
Summary
- I reaffirm my Strong Buy rating on Alphabet Inc. ahead of Q2 earnings, as Chrome's dominance and robust financials outweigh the threat from new AI browsers.
- Concerns over OpenAI and Perplexity browsers are overblown; Chrome's deep integration and user habits make large-scale switching unlikely.
- GOOGL stock remains undervalued among the Magnificent 7, with strong growth in Search, Cloud, and emerging catalysts like Waymo.
- Antitrust risks are the main overhang, but a likely resolution and continued innovation position Alphabet for further upside.
