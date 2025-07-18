Monarch Casino: This Casino Pick Is Handing Out Serious Returns

Summary

  • Monarch Casino (MCRI) continues to outperform peers, delivering double-digit returns and consistent double-beats on earnings, driven by strong casino segment growth.
  • The company boasts a pristine balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and is aggressively returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
  • I raise my price target to $105, reiterating a 'Buy' rating based on Monarch's operational excellence, market share gains, and multiple capital allocation options.
  • Despite the recent rally, Monarch offers low-to-mid single-digit annual returns with potential for upside if management accelerates buybacks or pursues M&A.
For over a year, I and a few fellow Seeking Alpha analysts have been shouting that Monarch Casino (NASDAQ:MCRI) was an undervalued gem.

Well, this is paying off handsomely.

If we go back to my first article in April 2024, we've

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

