IBM Q2 Earnings Preview: Still A Buy, Just Not Too Much

Summary

  • IBM's Q2 risks include government spending cuts, tariffs, and consulting pullbacks.
  • Their business is now software- and AI-focused, with strong revenue growth and management guiding for $13.5B in free cash flow.
  • Valuation is close to fair value, with modest growth priced in and potential upside if AI adoption accelerates beyond expectations.
  • IBM remains a Buy, but I recommend a smaller allocation due to less favorable risk-reward and upcoming Q2 uncertainties.

IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Q2 2025 results approach July 23rd. The stock has seen some welcome gains over the past year.

I covered it last September and rated it a Buy at the time. Total returns are up 30% since then. As

