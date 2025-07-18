Saab AB (publ) (SAABF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Saab AB (publ) (OTCPK:SAABF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anna Wijkander - Chief Financial Officer

Merton Kaplan - Head of Investor Relations

Micael Johansson - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Afonso Osorio - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Carlos Iranzo Peris - BofA Securities, Research Division

Henric Hintze - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners LLP

Tom Guinchard - Pareto Securities AS, Research Division

Yassin Moktadir - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Merton Kaplan

Hi, and welcome to Saab's Q2 earnings presentation. I'm Merton Kaplan, Head of IR. We're guided here to go through our presentation and results of the quarter, which was really strong. And we'll start again with some slides and then open up for questions. You have the details to the conference call on the presentation and the press release from this morning. So with that, I want to hand over to my CEO, Micael Johansson.

Micael Johansson

Thank you, Merton, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this quarterly report from, I think, a very strong quarter. And I'd like to start with some highlights as I see it from the quarter. And as all of you are aware of, of course, we still have continued geopolitical tensions and we have the war in Ukraine just going on without sort of any real view of how it will end. And hopefully, it will end with a ceasefire and a reasonable peace deal, and that's all what we want, but we can't really see that happening right now.

And we have had just recently a NATO Summit in The Hague and a big step was taken from all the countries in the alliance to now agree on spending up to 5% on