Accenture: Undervalued Despite Its AI Leadership
Summary
- Accenture remains a key player in the sector with solid operations, diversified revenue streams, and a strong client base despite recent headwinds.
- I believe short-term concerns stem from the DOGE-related federal contract cuts, which have caused a significant drop in the stock price and investor unrest.
- Strategic partnerships, especially in AI with Palantir and tech giants, reinforce Accenture's competitive edge and resilience.
- I believe its greatest differential is its leadership in the development of Gen AI, with great human capital and constant growth in AI revenue (66% YoY in the last quarter).
- My relatively stable valuation gives me an undervaluation of about 20%, even with the price of tech stocks generally rising steadily.
