The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) brings together an unique approach to international investing. It combines ESG criteria along with factor based methods to arrive at a highly diversified portfolio with an emphasis on smaller market cap, higher
Inside AVSD: A Diversified ESG Play On International Equities
Summary
- AVSD offers a rare blend of ESG screening and factor-based investing, with strong diversification and a value tilt in developed ex-US markets.
- Performance is competitive with major international ETFs, and ESG screens have not meaningfully hurt returns compared to non-ESG peers.
- The fund's heavy financials weighting, limited growth exposure, and large-cap bias may dilute its appeal for those seeking broader diversification.
- I rate AVSD a Hold; it's suitable for ESG-mandated investors, but regional international or US value ETFs may offer better diversification and growth potential.
