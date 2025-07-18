In May, I wrote about Alphabet Inc. aka Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and this article will be a supplement to that article. Therefore, I will not analyze the financial issues here and what I have already analyzed in
Alphabet Is Not A Victim And Seems Ready To Fight
Summary
- Alphabet Inc. is undervalued due to market pessimism over competitive threats, but its fundamental AI advantages are overlooked.
- Alphabet's massive data moat, vertical integration, and self-sufficiency position it uniquely against Microsoft and Apple.
- Recent aggressive moves, like acquiring the Windsurf team, show Google is shifting from defense to offense in the AI war.
- Current GOOGL stock's low valuation presents a unique buying opportunity; I rate Alphabet a Strong Buy based on its deep, sustainable AI strengths.
