Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Anders Trapp - Vice President of Investor Relations
Fredrik Westin - CFO & EVP of Finance
Mikael Bratt - Member of Research Advisory Board, President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Agnieszka Vilela - Nordea Markets, Research Division
Colin M. Langan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Dan Meir Levy - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Emmanuel Rosner - Wolfe Research, LLC
Gautam Narayan - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken Capital Markets AB, Research Division
Karl Bokvist - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division
Mattias Holmberg - DNB Carnegie, Research Division
Michael R. Aspinall - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Xin Yu - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Autoliv, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Anders Trapp, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Anders Trapp
Thank you, Ralf. Welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2025 earnings call. On this call, we have our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mikael Bratt, our Chief Financial Officer, Fredrik Westin; and me, Anders Trapp, VP, Investor Relations. During today's earnings call, we will cover several key topics, including our record sales and earnings for the second quarter, an update on the market development and tariffs that are affecting the automotive industry as well as how our strong balance sheet and asset returns provide financial resilience and the support for a continued high level of shareholder returns.
Following the presentation, we will be available
- Read more current ALV analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts