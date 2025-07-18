In my previous coverage, I showed that Alphabet Inc., aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), is undervalued anywhere between 13% and 35% from its fair value. Since then, the stock is up by 3.5%, and with earnings
Alphabet: Ultra Bullish Heading Into Q2 After OpenAI's Shift To Google Cloud
Summary
- I view OpenAI's addition of Google Cloud Platform as a major catalyst for Alphabet Inc. that could accelerate segment growth and place it in line with Azure over the next few years.
- I believe Waymo is obliterating Tesla in the robotaxi race, with aggressive U.S. expansion and early steps toward Tokyo deployment while Tesla is still in its pilot phase.
- Risks include a continuation of the recent slowdown in the search segment and some regulatory issues around AI Overviews in both the EU and the U.S.
- Overall, I expect Google to deliver strong Q2 2025 results, with double-digit growth in both EPS and revenue. A CapEx upward revision is not completely off the charts.
- I reiterate my strong buy rating for GOOG stock going into Q2 earnings.
