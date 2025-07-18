Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (PPRQF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:PPRQF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Johnston - Chief Financial Officer

Niall Collins - COO and Executive VP of Development & Construction

Rael Lee Diamond - President, CEO & Director

Simone Elizabeth-Jasmine Cole - Senior VP, General Counsel & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Linda Wang - TD Cowen, Research Division

Lorne Kalmar - Desjardins Securities Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

[Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I will now hand the call over to Simone Cole, General Counsel and Secretary. Please go ahead.

Simone Elizabeth-Jasmine Cole

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Choice Properties Q2 2025 Conference Call. I'm joined this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer; Niall Collins, Chief Operating Officer; and Erin Johnston, Chief Financial Officer.

Rael will start the call today by providing a brief recap of our second quarter performance and provide an update on our transaction activity. Niall will discuss our operating results and our development pipeline, and Erin will conclude the call with a review of our financial results before we open the line for Q&A.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that by discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Choice Properties' objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions, outlook and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties