The markets have had a strong run in the past few months, but are there still pockets of value? David Sekera, Chief U.S. Market Strategist with Morningstar Research joins MoneyTalk to discuss why he is looking closely at the energy, health care and
After A Strong Run In The Markets, Are There Any Pockets Of Value Left?
Summary
- While markets have had a strong run, there may still be pockets of value.
- Small caps, dividend stocks and energy may be undervalued.
- Trade uncertainty and market complacency remain risks.
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.