GBTC: Access To Bitcoin Anywhere

Brett Ashcroft Green
8.17K Followers

Summary

  • GBTC provides Bitcoin exposure through ETFs for traditional brokerage users without crypto exchange accounts.
  • Grayscale pioneered crypto-backed investment vehicles, evolving from private funds to mainstream ETF offerings.
  • The fund tracks Bitcoin prices, minus expenses, but has experienced NAV premiums and discounts over time.
  • Investors avoid managing digital wallets by using GBTC, reducing the risk of lost private keys or seed phrases.

Bitcoin sign - business graph background. Crypto concept - market volatility.

Vertigo3d

A Vehicle for Traditional Brokerages

In today's ETF education piece we will be covering the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC). For many, Bitcoin and adjacent cryptocurrencies are not in the immediate range of products an investor can buy

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
8.17K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GBTC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GBTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News