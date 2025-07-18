Back on April 8th, the S&P 500 (SP500) was down 16.9% in the 55 trading days since Inauguration Day on January 20th, but as shown below, the index has recovered all of its initial losses and is currently up
Trump 1.0 Vs. 2.0: Back On Track?
Summary
- Back on April 8th, the S&P 500 was down 16.9% in the 55 trading days since Inauguration Day on January 20th, but the index has recovered all of its initial losses and is currently up 5% since President Trump re-took office.
- Even with the S&P back to new highs and up 5% since Trump's 2nd term began, the US is near the bottom of the pack in terms of country by country stock market performance since Inauguration Day.
- The US is also still the worst performing of the G7 country ETFs since Inauguration Day, although it's up the fourth most of the G7 countries since April 2nd.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)