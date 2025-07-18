The stock price of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) skyrocketed 36% on Thursday, on news that the electric vehicle ("EV") company struck a partnership deal with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Nuro for the
Lucid: Uber Deal And Upside Breakout (Upgrade)
Summary
- Lucid Group, Inc.'s partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro to deploy 20,000 Gravity EVs as robotaxis is a major catalyst for delivery and sales growth.
- This deal addresses Lucid's biggest weakness—slow delivery scale-up—and opens the door to the lucrative autonomous vehicle market.
- LCID stock's 36% surge and breakout above key moving averages signal renewed investor optimism and potential for further upside momentum.
- Despite ongoing losses, the partnership improves Lucid's risk/reward profile, making me more optimistic about its growth trajectory over the next few years.
