Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dana Nolan - EVP & Head of Investor Relations

David Jackson Turner - Senior EVP & CFO

John M. Turner - President, CEO & Chairman

Dana Nolan

Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimers and non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, today's prepared remarks and Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John M. Turner

Thank you, Dana, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today.

Earlier this morning, we reported strong quarterly earnings of $534 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.59. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $538 million, or $0.60 per share. We delivered pretax pre-provision income of $832 million, a 14% increase year- over-year, and we generated a return on tangible common equity of 19%.

We are very proud of our second quarter performance as we continue