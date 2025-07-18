Svenska Handelsbanken's (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) second-quarter financials were not well received by the market, as shares of the Stockholm-based bank are currently trading around 8% below their pre-results level. That has driven a roughly
Svenska Handelsbanken Q2 Earnings: Not Quite As Bad As It Looks
Summary
- Svenska Handelsbanken's second quarter results look poor at first blush, with revenue and earnings both down double-digits year-on-year.
- While net interest income was soft, an unrepresentative trading result also explains part of this weak performance. Mutual fund income should also pick up again later in the year.
- The stock is down around 10% since my last update, with the dividend yield comfortably in double-digit territory.
