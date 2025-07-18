Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) is one of the world's leading producers of primary aluminum ingots and sheets. At the same time, it is one of the oldest in the world and is a vertically integrated company engaged in
Alcoa: A Company Between Tariff Pressures And Asset Sales, Time To Wait And See
Summary
- Alcoa posted sharp sequential declines in EBITDA and Net Income for 2Q2025, deepening the significant uncertainty surrounding potential increases in U.S. tariffs on aluminum imports.
- Valuation multiples are attractive and debt is manageable, yet my DCF model shows the stock is trading near fair value with limited upside at current prices.
- The biggest risk is the unresolved US trade policy, which could squeeze margins and trigger a global recession, hurting aluminum demand and prices.
- Given these mixed factors, I recommend holding Alcoa shares until the outcome of trade negotiations becomes clearer.
