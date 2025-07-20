Alpha Picks Weekly Market Recap

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new records Thursday as robust earnings and a rise in June retail sales boosted investor sentiment.
  • However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded near flat on Friday while the Dow slipped 0.4% as broad market gains were offset by weakness in earnings and heightened trade tensions.
  • Fed rate cut hopes dimmed further amid tariff-driven price spikes and political uncertainty over Powell’s job.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose modestly this week, climbing to 4.47% as shifting investor sentiment and continued economic resilience drove mild upward pressure on rates.
  • Congress declared "Crypto Week" by advancing major digital asset legislation, creating positive momentum across the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $123,000.

I’m Steven Cress, VP of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha, and thank you for joining us for our Alpha Picks Weekly Market recap.

It was another push and pull week in the markets, as investors largely shrugged off

