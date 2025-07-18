Billerud AB (publ) (BLRDY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCPK:BLRDY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Billerud Q2 Report 2025 Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lena Schattauer, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lena Schattauer

Thank you. Good morning, and very welcome to this presentation in connection to the Q2 report that we have published this morning. With me is our President and CEO, Ivar Vatne, along with our CFO, Andrei Kres. They will hold the presentation and afterwards take questions from the telephone conference. So with that, we will get started. Please go ahead, Ivar.

Ivar Vatne

Thank you, Lena, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for listening in this sunny Friday, at least here in Stockholm. It's a tale of 2 stories for our quarterly report. And I think it's summarized quite well in the heading here on the slide. Another excellent quarter for Region North America, while we are navigating through more challenging conditions for Region Europe. But let's get into the details. So next slide, please. And if we start from the top, we record flat net sales growth when adjusting for currency, growth in North America and decline in Europe.