The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 2025 Summer Business Update Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-07-18 Earnings Summary

EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.04
 | Revenue of $5.85B (24.75% Y/Y) beats by $115.66M

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) 2025 Summer Business Update Conference Call July 18, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Edwards - MD & Head of Investor Relations
Michael Verdeschi - MD & Chief Financial Officer
Richard Andrew Wurster - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
William Raymond Katz - TD Cowen, Research Division
Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Devin Patrick Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Kenneth Brooks Worthington - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Kyle Kenneth Voigt - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jeff Edwards

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Schwab's 2025 Summer Business Update, broadcasting live from our very warm and toasty Westlake headquarters. This is Jeff Edwards, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined by our President and CEO, Rick Wurster and CFO, Mike Verdeschi. Hopefully, you've had the opportunity to peruse our strong earnings release that hit the wires about an hour ago. The team is excited to provide some additional color around those strong results as well as provide a broader strategic and financial update as we move into the back half of the year.

Let's quickly hit on the typical housekeeping items. The slides for the business update will be posted to the usual spot on the IR website at the conclusion of today's prepared remarks. Q&A is structured as one question, no follow-up, thus allowing time to get as many questions from all of the interested parties as we can during today's meeting. As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to the IR team with any follow-up questions after today's business update. And

