Companhia Siderurgica Nacional: The Deleveraging Asymmetry Play
Summary
- CSN trades at a deep discount to global peers, reflecting high leverage and country risk.
- 1Q25 results hint at the start of a gradual deleveraging cycle.
- The iron ore price cycle remains under pressure, but stable steel prices and favorable FX help support margins.
- Strong dividends, backed by ample cash reserves and profit reserves, continue to offer double-digit yields despite periods of negative free cash flow.
- Shares offer asymmetric upside as gradual deleveraging lowers interest expenses, strengthens the balance sheet, and unlocks room for sustainable free cash flow.
