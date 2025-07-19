Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision

Jul. 19, 2025 12:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dean Popplewell
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • US inflation data eased a touch as CPI (core at 0.2% vs. 0.3% exp) and PPI (unchanged, 0.2% consensus) both came in cooler than expected.
  • Equities briefly hit new highs - the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed on solid earnings reports - but traders have been taking profits in today's session.
  • Global Equities have also been dawdling around in the first half of July as the sudden rise in the US Dollar coming from better than expected US data has rewired some financial flows.
  • Crypto stole the spotlight: Bitcoin blasted through to a new peak of $123,230, fuelled by ETF inflows and macro hedge demand, while Ethereum outpaced BTC on the week.

Calculator magnifying glass and charts

deepblue4you

By Elior Manier

Week in review: Cryptos on top and Decent US Data

It's been a roller‑coaster week-between volatile macro data, tariff threats, and fresh geopolitical turmoil, all jostling with record‑breaking crypto moves.

US inflation data eased a

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
3.65K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News