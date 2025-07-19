COPX: Tariffs Create Noise, But Copper's Bull Case Is Intact

Mountain Valley Value Investments
Summary

  • Copper's long-term bull market remains intact, driven by electrification, grid upgrades, and surging AI/data center demand despite recent U.S. tariffs.
  • The 50% U.S. copper import tariff creates short-term volatility and market fragmentation, but does not address the core supply-demand imbalance.
  • COPX, as a diversified copper miner ETF, is well-positioned to benefit from rising copper prices and operational leverage, despite near-term risks.
  • Given constrained supply, robust demand, and reasonable valuations, I maintain a buy rating on COPX for investors seeking copper exposure.
Production of copper wire, cable in reels at factory. Cable factory.

FabrikaCr

Introduction

Over the past few years, I have been clearly laying out my belief that copper is in for a long-term bull market. Most recently in January, I explained that copper faces a structural supply-demand imbalance with the global

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

