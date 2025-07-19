Clipper Realty: Upside Potential, But Far From Risk-Free
Summary
- Clipper Realty trades at a depressed valuation, offering an 9% yield and significant upside if AFFO growth continues and 250 Livingston is resolved.
- AFFO is growing rapidly due to high occupancy and rental growth, but the loss of 250 Livingston’s tenant poses a material risk to future cash flow.
- Debt is high but manageable, with near-term refinancing likely to lower interest costs; long-term maturities reduce immediate risk.
- Risks include New York rent controls and re-leasing uncertainty, but I believe the market is overreacting; I’m holding my position for the value opportunity.
