Until now, investors had viewed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a haven of stable cash flow, crafted from secure earnings and incremental, risk-free innovation. But in today's rapidly evolving world of high tech, that old narrative is no longer whole. It is time to
Apple's AI Pivot Changes Everything (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Apple’s Q2 FY25 revenue rose 5% to $95.4 billion, with net earnings up 4.8% to $24.8 billion, reflecting strong core execution.
- Services revenue hit a record $26.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, with a robust 75.7% gross margin, far outpacing Products’ 35.9%.
- iPhone revenue rose just 2% to $46.8 billion, while its global market share slid to 19%, down from 23% in Q1 2025.
- Apple faces a potential $900 million tariff drag in Q3 and escalating AI arms race costs, despite $8.55 billion R&D spend this quarter.
- Valuation concerns remain as Apple trades at a ~30x P/E with a 2.7x PEG, 46% above sector median, despite modest earnings growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.