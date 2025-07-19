Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) is evolving from a niche direct-to-consumer (DTC) health brand into a full-stack digital health platform. With 95% recurring revenue, breakeven profits, and personalized care at scale, it presents a rare combination of durability, upside optionality, and execution visibility.
How Hims & Hers Health Is Quietly Changing Healthcare
Summary
- Hims surpassed 2.4 million subscribers with 95% recurring revenue and over 85% retention, driving 111% YoY revenue growth.
- Average monthly revenue per subscriber rose 50% YoY, showing strong monetization through personalization, bundling, and chronic care expansion.
- Despite Novo deal fallout, Hims continues scaling GLP-1 offerings and accelerating proprietary semaglutide development amid regulatory scrutiny.
- Forecasting $2.35 billion in revenue and $315 million in EBITDA in FY2025, Hims trades at 34.6x EV/EBITDA with ~14% EBITDA margins.
