Opendoor Technologies: Time To Sell The Rally

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Opendoor's recent stock surge is unsupported by fundamentals; the core iBuying business remains unproven and unprofitable.
  • The company faces structural challenges in a highly competitive housing market.
  • Rising inventory, slowing transaction velocity, and ongoing losses highlight weaknesses with the core business model.
  • There are much better risk-adjusted opportunities in the housing sector if you want to bet on lower mortgage rates going forward.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ian's Insider Corner: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Architecture blueprint on digital lcd display with reflection.

amgun

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) stock has certainly been on an impressive run recently, with the stock quadrupling over the past month:

This is quite the move coming from a company that many people had left for dead not long

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.93K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OPEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News