The Fed Should Pause Again

MV Financial
999 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Open Market Committee meets again on July 29-30, and the consensus expectation is that the Committee will once again hold the target Fed funds rate at the current range of 4.0 – 4.25 percent.
  • The unemployment rate is currently 4.1 percent, and it has been close to this level for several months, along with a fairly stable level of gains in nonfarm payrolls.
  • The core Consumer Price Index rate is 2.9 percent, still meaningfully above the 2.0 percent target rate.

Department of Treasury

Douglas Rissing

The Federal Open Market Committee meets again on July 29-30, and the consensus expectation is that the Committee will once again hold the target Fed funds rate at the current range of 4.0 – 4.25 percent. Unlike recent decisions, though, this one may

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

