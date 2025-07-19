Digital Turbine's Meltdown Completed: Renewed Growth Initiates Seem Promising

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.07K Followers

Summary

  • APPS' ongoing recovery has been well supported by the robust revenue per device growth and the expanding global partnerships across numerous OEMs/telecoms.
  • The management's rich FY2026 guidance and the promising consensus estimates point to the ad-tech company's renewed top-and-bottom-line growth, well reversing the historical underperformance.
  • Digital Turbine remains cheaply valued with double-digit recovery prospects, with an upward re-rating closer to its peers likely to trigger significant upside potential.
  • APPS stock's technical indicators imply a durable upward momentum as well, albeit with notable risks arising from the higher short interest volumes and the rising net debt levels.

Growth up graph and charts concept. to the moon

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

APPS Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Recovery, Aided By The Growing Monetization Opportunities

We last covered Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) in October 2022, discussing why the decreased advertising spending trends had already

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.07K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in APPS, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APPS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APPS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APPS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News