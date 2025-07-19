Often times, sacrifice is part of investing. While occasionally a company or fund offers investors both consistent growth and income, people usually have to choose what they value most when they allocate capital. Some people
QQQI: The Fund's Strategy Has Again Proven To Be Successful In A Changing Market Environment
Summary
- I reiterate my strong buy rating on QQQI due to its consistent income, strong total returns, and flexible options strategy.
- QQQI's active management and dynamic covered call approach have enabled it to outperform traditional covered call ETFs, especially during volatile and rallying markets.
- The fund offers a high yield (13.85%) and tax advantages, while maintaining steady payouts even in challenging environments.
- Although QQQI has a short track record, its sophisticated strategy and recent outperformance justify its place as a top income-focused ETF pick.
