I think Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares are attractive to buy right now. The company has a strong and sustainable model — annual research subscriptions provide stable cash flow and good margins. The securities are currently trading at a forward P/E of
Gartner: Solid Fundamentals, Discounted Valuation
Summary
- Gartner's high retention research subscriptions drive stable cash flow and margins, supporting a resilient business model with predictable revenue.
- Shares trade at a forward P/E 27% below the 5-year average, despite consistent growth and business fundamentals, signaling undervaluation.
- Active share buybacks accelerate EPS growth and support the stock price, with management prioritizing capital returns over dividends.
- DCF and multiples analysis indicate 10-15% upside to a $420 target, justifying my Buy rating on Gartner shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.