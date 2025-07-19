In a previous article,[1] we explored how payout ratios for real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often misstated by public financial data platforms. These platforms typically calculate payout ratios as dividends divided by net income, which can give a distorted view of a
Understanding Master Limited Partnership Payout Ratios
Summary
- While the accounting terminology differs from REITs, many of the same pitfalls arise when evaluating MLP payout ratios using standard net income figures.
- In today's article, we’ll use Enterprise Products Partners, one of the largest and most widely held MLPs, as a case study to show what is the key input to watch when assessing distribution sustainability.
- The company’s April 2025 earnings release puts the total payout ratio at just 56%, a far cry from the 78.65% shown on Yahoo, even accounting for changes in the ensuing months.
