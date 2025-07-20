Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is a stock that I have been extremely bullish on over the past few months, initiating it as a strong buy in December and reiterating my rating in April. The core of
Applied Digital: A Q4 Surprise Could Be The Spark For A Multi-Year Breakout
Summary
- I expect Applied Digital to beat analysts’ revenue estimates when it reports Q4 earnings on July 30th.
- The lease agreement with CoreWeave de-risks Applied Digital’s business due to its 15-year period, which could help it secure future funding at better terms.
- Applied Digital’s technicals on the daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes point to a potential breakout of a multi-year ascending triangle pattern.
- I’m reiterating my strong buy rating for Applied Digital with a price target of $27, implying 126% upside from its current valuation.
