Last week's gain of 38 points for the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) seems about right. Signs of inflationary pressures in the CPI report were cancelled out by PPI at 0% and solid retail sales, and the bullish trend continued slowly higher.
S&P 500: If You Missed It, Be Patient (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The S&P 500 remains in a bullish trend, with shallow corrections and new highs likely as the 'melt-up' phase continues.
- Many want a larger correction to buy, but this article suggests caution. Frustrated bulls who missed the last part of the rally often buy too early.
- When the melt-up phase completes, a larger correction of 300-400 points should get underway.
